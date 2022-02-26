Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERTH. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth about $710,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth about $132,000.
NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $59.45 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $79.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38.
