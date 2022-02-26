Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 13,895 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,907 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,368,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209,395.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 173,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

