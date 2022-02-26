Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 293.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,444 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $82,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average is $200.89. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

