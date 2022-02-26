Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Celanese were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

