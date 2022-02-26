National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $141.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $144.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

