Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 928,840 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

