Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Price Target at GBX 239.60

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 239.60 ($3.26).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 237 ($3.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 217 ($2.95) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of M&G stock traded up GBX 9.30 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 210.60 ($2.86). 7,825,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,762. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 182.95 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.46). The company has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.11.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

