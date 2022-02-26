Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CLH traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. 729,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,255. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $546,645. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

