Arqma Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $376,548.04 and $403.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.90 or 0.07097820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00282472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.44 or 0.00811299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00074580 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00402034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00217721 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,503,695 coins and its circulating supply is 12,459,152 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

