Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 500.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,537 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of BNGO opened at $2.10 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

