Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 655.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after buying an additional 868,799 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 546,381 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,967,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,453,000 after purchasing an additional 338,846 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 325,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

