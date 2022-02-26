Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.
The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88.
About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
