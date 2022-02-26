Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

