BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,507 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $676.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,020.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.71. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.03 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

