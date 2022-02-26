Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,991 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Organon & Co. by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Organon & Co. by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $37.57 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

