BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 179,158 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,158 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,843,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.