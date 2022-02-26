Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 538 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

