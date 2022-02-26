Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 327,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.04.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.03.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

