BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $15.52 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 717,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 258.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,434,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 466,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 263,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,459,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.