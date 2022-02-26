EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10,489.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,738 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $62,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.71 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

