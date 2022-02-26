Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.