EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1,998.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,507 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.