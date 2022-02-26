EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7,374.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,544 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,497,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $316.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

