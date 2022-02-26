EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 960.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

