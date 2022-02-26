Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,920,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $410.89 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.05 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.34 and a 200-day moving average of $413.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

