Atria Investments LLC Sells 9,724 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 366.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,230,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

