Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of XYL opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average is $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.74 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

