Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

