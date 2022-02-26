Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,269,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Visa by 10.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $3,703,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Visa by 3.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 102,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.72. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

