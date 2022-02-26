Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.79

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.