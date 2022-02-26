WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 60,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $115.77. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $152.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

