Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $475.75 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $329.85 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

