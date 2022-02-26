Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. NMI comprises approximately 2.9% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NMI by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

