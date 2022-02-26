Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Ryerson updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.780-$3.940 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $24.02 on Friday. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $922.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.
Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.
