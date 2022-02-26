Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Ryerson updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.780-$3.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $24.02 on Friday. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $922.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ryerson by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ryerson by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ryerson by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

