Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

