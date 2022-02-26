NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $100.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in NetApp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

