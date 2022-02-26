Donald L. Reeves III Sells 559 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

