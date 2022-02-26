Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of EPSN stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.40. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

