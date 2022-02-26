Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by 93.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $28.27 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

