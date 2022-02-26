DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.22.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.