Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,827 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($77.27) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

