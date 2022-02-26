Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 594 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $111,481,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $569.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

