Tnf LLC Acquires New Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tnf LLC owned 0.09% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $35.42 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $5.494 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.