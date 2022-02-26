Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.