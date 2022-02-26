Tnf LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.4% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82.

