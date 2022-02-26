Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Gap Up to $21.40

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $22.29. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 76,284 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 20.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.