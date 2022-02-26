Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $7.73

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $6.92. Absci shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 4,045 shares.

ABSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

