EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $21.82

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $23.00. EQT shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 32,670 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

