Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Posts Earnings Results

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,603. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

NETI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eneti by 3,624.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 510,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eneti by 619.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 253,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eneti by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 238,878 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eneti by 125.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

