PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $32.95

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.95, but opened at $29.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

