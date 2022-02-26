APi Group (APG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:APG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 717,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,986. APi Group has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in APi Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

